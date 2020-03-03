March 3, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Match Group (MTCH)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCHResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.89.

The company has a one-year high of $95.32 and a one-year low of $52.31. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 2.19M.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.

