Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $181.33 average price target, which is a 72.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.08 million.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.