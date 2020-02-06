February 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Forty Seven (FTSV)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSVResearch Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.33, close to its 52-week high of $49.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 43.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forty Seven is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.44, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

