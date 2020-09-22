September 22, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Nano-X Imaging (NNOXResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.41, close to its 52-week low of $20.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 51.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nano-X Imaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nano X Imaging Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019