Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Ion Geophysical (IO)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Ion Geophysical (IO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.64, close to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Ion Geophysical.

The company has a one-year high of $11.51 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Ion Geophysical has an average volume of 703.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IO in relation to earlier this year.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies. The Operations Optimization segment develops mission-critical subscription offerings and engineering services that enable operational control and optimization offshore. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.