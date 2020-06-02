Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to H&R Block (HRB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Hold with an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $29.62 and a one-year low of $11.29. Currently, H&R Block has an average volume of 3.56M.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.