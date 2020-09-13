Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Prothena (PRTA – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 37.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $16.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 270.2K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.