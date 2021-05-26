May 26, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Intuit (INTU)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Intuit (INTUResearch Report), with a price target of $474.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $438.99, close to its 52-week high of $442.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $482.90, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $490.00 price target.

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 billion and had a net profit of $240 million.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.

