Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote (EVER – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CarGurus, Sabre, and Yelp.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.57.

Based on EverQuote’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.8 million and GAAP net loss of $934K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.78 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVER in relation to earlier this year.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.