Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Immune Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Based on Alpine Immune Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $884K and GAAP net loss of $6.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.14 million.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.