Oppenheimer Initiates a Hold Rating on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Procore Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zeta Global Holdings Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZETA in relation to earlier this year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is a omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail.