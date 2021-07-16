Oppenheimer Initiates a Hold Rating on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.99, close to its 52-week high of $19.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 87.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Oaktree Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Capital BDC with a $19.50 average price target.

Based on Crescent Capital BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.56 million and net profit of $21.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $74.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCAP in relation to earlier this year.

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects.