February 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGRResearch Report) and a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.62, close to its 52-week low of $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 33.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.

