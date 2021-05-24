May 24, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PureCycle Technologies (PCTResearch Report) and a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

PureCycle Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019