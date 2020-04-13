April 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

By Austin Angelo

Iqiyi (IQResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3909 out of 6357 analysts.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.60.

Based on Iqiyi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.49 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.03 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.48 billion.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

