Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

Iqiyi (IQ – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3909 out of 6357 analysts.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iqiyi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.49 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.03 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.48 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.