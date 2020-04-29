Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to WW International (WW)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to WW International (WW – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.19 and a one-year low of $9.75. Currently, WW International has an average volume of 1.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.