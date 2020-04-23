April 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Prothena (PRTA)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Prothena (PRTAResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $6.72. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 224.1K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

