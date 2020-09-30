Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report), with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 38.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $170.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and GAAP net loss of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $219 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALNY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Barry Greene, the President of ALNY bought 4,931 shares for a total of $349,871.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.