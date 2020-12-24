Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to The Lovesac Company (LOVE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.97, close to its 52-week high of $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 79.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Lovesac Company with a $45.75 average price target, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Lovesac Company’s market cap is currently $660.3M and has a P/E ratio of -375.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.