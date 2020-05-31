Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Seattle Genetics (SGEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $157.21, close to its 52-week high of $168.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.6% and a 39.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.80, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.