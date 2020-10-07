Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.07.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 51.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Orchard Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $146 million and GAAP net loss of $31.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a GAAP net loss of $876K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IONS in relation to earlier this year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.