Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to fuboTV (FUBO)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV (FUBO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 74.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $42.83 average price target, a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

fuboTV’s market cap is currently $4.56B and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.24.

