Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Amgen (AMGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $251.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.00.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.9 billion and net profit of $1.65 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.