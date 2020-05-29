Oppenheimer Believes Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.03, close to its 52-week high of $77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 71.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $56.80 average price target, representing a -22.2% downside. In a report issued on May 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma’s market cap is currently $5.66B and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSM in relation to earlier this year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.