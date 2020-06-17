Oppenheimer Believes Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.68, close to its 52-week high of $92.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.88.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $97.93 million and GAAP net loss of $14.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNDM in relation to earlier this year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.