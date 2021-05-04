Oppenheimer Believes Service International (NYSE: SCI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Service International (SCI – Research Report), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.31, close to its 52-week high of $54.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Target Hospitality, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Service International with a $54.00 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Service International’s market cap is currently $9.05B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.