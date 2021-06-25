Oppenheimer Believes Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report), with a price target of $286.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $285.51, close to its 52-week high of $289.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Johnson Controls, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Automation with a $264.00 average price target.

Rockwell Automation’s market cap is currently $33.14B and has a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -54.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROK in relation to earlier this year.

Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation. The company operates through three segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, Lifecycle Services.