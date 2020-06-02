Oppenheimer Believes Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), with a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $599.47, close to its 52-week high of $615.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 49.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $572.67, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $67.45B and has a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, George Sing, a Director at REGN sold 5,000 shares for a total of $2,900,000.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.