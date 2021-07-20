Oppenheimer Believes PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to PLx Pharma (PLXP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.98, close to its 52-week high of $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 36.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

PLx Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

PLx Pharma’s market cap is currently $390.2M and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLXP in relation to earlier this year.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system. Its products include Vazalore 325 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.