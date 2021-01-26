Oppenheimer Believes Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on January 15, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.98, close to its 52-week high of $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 79.4% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Mohawk Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Mohawk Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $653.3M and has a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.36.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.