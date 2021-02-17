Oppenheimer Believes MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to MannKind (MNKD – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48, close to its 52-week high of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

MannKind has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.13 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, MannKind has an average volume of 4.94M.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.