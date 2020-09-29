Oppenheimer Believes Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Helen Of Troy (HELE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.23, close to its 52-week high of $213.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Helen Of Troy with a $229.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $213.30 and a one-year low of $104.02. Currently, Helen Of Troy has an average volume of 157.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HELE in relation to earlier this year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.