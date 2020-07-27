Oppenheimer Believes Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.12, close to its 52-week high of $97.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.06, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s market cap is currently $6.2B and has a P/E ratio of 118.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.