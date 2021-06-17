Oppenheimer Believes Centene (NYSE: CNC) Won’t Stop Here

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Buy rating to Centene (CNC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.62, close to its 52-week high of $75.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 74.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.88, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Centene’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.98 billion and net profit of $699 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.03 billion and had a net profit of $46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2021, Michael Neidorff, the COB, Pres & CEO of CNC bought 14,166 shares for a total of $611,252.

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that primarily engages in providing programs and services to the government sponsored healthcare programs. The company is also engaged in providing education and outreach programs to assist members in accessing quality and appropriate healthcare services.