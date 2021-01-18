Oppenheimer Believes Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) Still Has Room to Grow

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.53, close to its 52-week high of $115.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 54.9% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and American Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $117.23 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $115.48 and a one-year low of $38.00. Currently, Capital One Financial has an average volume of 3.14M.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.