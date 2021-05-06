Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Lumber Liquidators (LL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 79.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumber Liquidators is a Hold with an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.10 and a one-year low of $6.42. Currently, Lumber Liquidators has an average volume of 494.6K.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer. It also provides flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise reducing underlay, adhesives and flooring tools. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.