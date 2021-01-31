Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on Landstar System (LSTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landstar System is a Hold with an average price target of $137.25, a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Based on Landstar System’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $65.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $995 million and had a net profit of $50.05 million.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.