Oppenheimer Assigns a Hold Rating on H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to H&R Block (HRB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.94, close to its 52-week low of $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Hold with an average price target of $17.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion and net profit of $460 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a net profit of $878 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.