Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Vericel (VCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Vericel (VCEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.33.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 44.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Catalyst Biosciences, and Molecular Templates.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, implying a 75.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.96 and a one-year low of $6.79. Currently, Vericel has an average volume of 794.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Dominick Colangelo, the President & CEO of VCEL bought 23,438 shares for a total of $56,204.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.