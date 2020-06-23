Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 41.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $127.25 and a one-year low of $56.82. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 207.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.