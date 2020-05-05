Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $591 million and net profit of $69.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a net profit of $44.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.