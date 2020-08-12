Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on EverQuote (EVER)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote (EVER – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $64.80 average price target, a 72.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.44 and a one-year low of $17.21. Currently, EverQuote has an average volume of 450.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 160 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVER in relation to earlier this year.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.