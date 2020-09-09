Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Coupa Software (COUP)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Buy rating to Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $276.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 90.3% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $287.30, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coupa Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $14.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.