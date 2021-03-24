Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to aTyr Pharma (LIFE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 49.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $15.67 average price target, implying a 195.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.33 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 1.49M.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.