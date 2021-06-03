Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Aterian (ATER)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Aterian (ATER – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 75.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aterian with a $41.50 average price target.

Aterian’s market cap is currently $568M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATER in relation to earlier this year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.