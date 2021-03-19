Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Immune Sciences with a $20.00 average price target.

Alpine Immune Sciences’ market cap is currently $331.3M and has a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALPN in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.