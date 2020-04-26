Oppenheimer Assigns a Buy Rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Alliance Data Systems (ADS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.40, close to its 52-week low of $20.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $49.63 average price target, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Alliance Data Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and net profit of $97.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $285 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADS in relation to earlier this year.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.