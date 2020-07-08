Oportun Financial (OPRT) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Oportun Financial (OPRT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 68.5% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oportun Financial with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oportun Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.6 million and GAAP net loss of $13.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.29 million and had a net profit of $14.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oportun Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services for customers with credit invisibles. The firm offers small dollar, unsecured installment loans through its proprietary lending platform. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.