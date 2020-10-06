Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.61.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

Based on Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.31 million and GAAP net loss of $216.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.77 million and had a net profit of $1.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPNT in relation to earlier this year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. It focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa. Its principal product Naloxone is a medicine which is available through injection can reverse the overdose of prescription and illicit opioids. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded on June 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.