OneWater Marine (ONEW) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OneWater Marine with a $13.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.40 and a one-year low of $3.42. Currently, OneWater Marine has an average volume of 122.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONEW in relation to earlier this year.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.